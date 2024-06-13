376,455 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 376,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,806,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $542.47. 5,383,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $545.23. The stock has a market cap of $468.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.03 and a 200 day moving average of $502.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

