3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 0.5%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.22 and last traded at $100.18. 477,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,646,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 346,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

