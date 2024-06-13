411 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $874.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $781.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.39. The company has a market cap of $831.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.