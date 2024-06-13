430,479 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 430,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,684,000. Invitation Homes accounts for 1.5% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.87. 294,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,829. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

