58,900 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 356,257 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.