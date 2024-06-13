599,700 Shares in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 599,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,269,000.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFJKU remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

