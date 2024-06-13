6,405 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 9,073,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

