64,786 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,786 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 579,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock valued at $866,761,345. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

WMT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. 3,799,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

