8,500 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $922,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 23.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Natera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Natera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 555,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Natera Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $111.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,640. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

