8,773,667 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,773,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,662,000. Concentrix accounts for about 100.0% of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert owned about 13.23% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 799,625 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,772,000 after buying an additional 754,566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 161.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after buying an additional 490,361 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,294,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Down 0.6 %

CNXC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.