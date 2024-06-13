ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 291,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 212,461 shares.The stock last traded at $56.66 and had previously closed at $57.52.

ABB Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

