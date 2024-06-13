Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 907,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,651. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.84.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.