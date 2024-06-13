Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AEF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.