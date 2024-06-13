abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 68.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 50,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,229. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

