abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 68.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 50,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,229. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.