Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
