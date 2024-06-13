Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

