ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $36.26. ACI Worldwide shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 45,641 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $3,321,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 673,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

