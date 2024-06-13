Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 118464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $939.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,465 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $4,174,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.