Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 118464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Adecoagro Trading Down 0.8 %
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,465 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $4,174,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
