Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lowered by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,574 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $107,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $55,139,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,381.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $176,594,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 194,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.97.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.43. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

