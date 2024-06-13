Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-18.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.40-21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.47 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.50-4.55 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.43. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $600.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

