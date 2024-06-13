Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.000-18.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.0 billion. Adobe also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.00-18.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $600.97.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,200. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.39 and its 200 day moving average is $542.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

