Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $181.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.88.

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $169.97 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,609,000 after purchasing an additional 219,629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,853,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.