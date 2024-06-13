Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $176.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.68.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.24 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.