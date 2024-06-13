Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.92 and last traded at $158.77. Approximately 14,448,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 66,615,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

