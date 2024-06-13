AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LIDRW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
