AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AEye Price Performance

LIDRW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.