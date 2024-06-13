Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.04. Afya shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,157 shares traded.

Afya Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

About Afya

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,004.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 131,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

