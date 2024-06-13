Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.04. Afya shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,157 shares traded.
Afya Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya
About Afya
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
