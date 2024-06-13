AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Jun 24 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a jun 24 dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 12,419,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

