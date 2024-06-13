Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,711 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded up $12.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,277. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

