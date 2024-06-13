Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Head to Head Survey

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group $104.67 million 0.97 -$9.32 million ($0.26) -6.50

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emeren Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Emeren Group 2 0 2 1 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alimco Financial and Emeren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Emeren Group has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 218.05%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group -12.70% -0.88% -0.69%

Summary

Emeren Group beats Alimco Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

