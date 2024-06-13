Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
Allegion Stock Performance
Shares of ALLE opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
