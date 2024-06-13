Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of ALLE opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

