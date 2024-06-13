Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stake Raised by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises about 12.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned 6.37% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $70,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock remained flat at $64.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 65.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.