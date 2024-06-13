AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.00.
Several analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$30.99 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$22.62 and a 1-year high of C$31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
