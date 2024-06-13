Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 100,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $9,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALTR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.49. 327,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,022. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $98.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

