Altimeter Capital Management LP Invests $788,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW)

Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Grab makes up approximately 0.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 216.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the period.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRABW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 48,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

