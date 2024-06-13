Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 313,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,138,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Specifically, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,215 shares of company stock worth $518,011 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $706.95 million, a PE ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 805.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

