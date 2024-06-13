AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 9.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 13,596,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 38,343,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 4,617,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $12,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 645,541 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 735,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $2,842,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

