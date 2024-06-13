American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 592,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,812. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

