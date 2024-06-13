American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $220.91 Average PT from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in American Tower by 10.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

