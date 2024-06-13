Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 15,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 15,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 117,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

