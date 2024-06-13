Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,000.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

