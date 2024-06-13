ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.70

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

ANA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ANA Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.