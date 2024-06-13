Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $101.33

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $528,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.