Analysts Set Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) PT at $20.00

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HG opened at $16.75 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.