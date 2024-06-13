Analysts Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $87.91

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

