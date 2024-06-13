Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.75 and last traded at $213.71. Approximately 32,711,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 62,382,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Apple Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 237,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 229,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

