Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,753,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.