Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

