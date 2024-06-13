Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,787 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.17. 1,682,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,948. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $188.35 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.