Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 530.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Up 5.6 %

MUSA traded up $25.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.19. 424,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,074. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

