Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,004 shares of company stock worth $10,774,423. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 0.4 %

IT stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.