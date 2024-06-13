Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 2.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Copart worth $76,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 3,963,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.